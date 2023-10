Ford executive chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.

In a rare speech during contract talks in the company's hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, Ford said high labour costs could limit the company's ability to make future investments. If we lose it, we will lose to the competition. America loses. Many jobs will be lost, said the great grandson of company founder Henry Ford.

The company, he said, builds more vehicles in America and has more United Auto Workers employees than any company as he called for an end to what he said was an acrimonious strike.

The company is near an impasse with the United Auto Workers union, which walked out in targeted strikes at all three Detroit automakers on September 15.

Last week 8,700 union members walked out at the largest and most profitable Ford plant in the world, the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

After the walkout, a top company executive said on a conference call with reporters that Ford had reached the limit in how much it was willing to spend to end the strike.

The speech from Ford arrives with the entire auto industry making a historic and expensive shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

UAW President Shawn Fain has said Ford and crosstown rivals General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are making billions in profits, and that workers should get a share. He says the workers should be repaid for sacrificing general pay raises, cost of living adjustments and agreeing to lower wage tiers to keep the companies afloat during the Great Recession.

The union began striking at targeted factories after its contracts with the companies expired. It started picketing one assembly plant from each company, but that has since spread to 38 parts warehouses at GM and Jeep maker Stellantis. The UAW later added another assembly plant at both GM and Ford.

Also Read Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike Ford to cut hundreds of US salaried workers to boost profit, lower costs Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes MSMEs in Tamil Nadu go on strike over rising power costs today Bofa Securities, Societe Generale offload Delta Corp shares worth Rs 56 cr NCLT has considered SBI petition for withdrawal: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Chennai firm Data Patterns inks strategic MoU with Isro, to acquire SAR NLCIL incorporates wholly-owned arm NIGEL for commissioning green projects BimaKavach receives IRDAI's approval for direct insurance broking

Last Wednesday Fain made the surprise announcement that the union would walk out at the Kentucky plant, which makes Super Duty pickups and large Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

About 34,000 of the union's 146,000 employees at all three automakers are now on strike.

Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, the company's internal combustion engine business, told reporters Thursday that Ford stretched to get to the offer it now has on the table.

The apparently widening labour rift suggests Ford and the union may be in for a lengthy strike that could cost the company and workers billions of dollars.

Fain said on Wednesday that Ford told UAW bargainers for nearly two weeks that it would make another counteroffer on economic issues. But at a meeting called by the union, the company didn't increase its previous offer, Fain said. Ford hasn't gotten the message to bargain for a fair contract, Fain said in announcing the walkout by 8,700 workers at the company's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

We've been very patient working with the company on this, he said in a video. They have not met expectations, they're not even coming to the table on it.

Galhotra called Ford's offer incredibly positive and said Ford never indicated to the union that it would be increased.

We have been very clear we are at the limit, he said on a conference call with reporters. We risk the ability to invest in the business and profitably grow. And profitable growth is in the best interest of everybody at Ford.

The company has a set amount of money, but is willing to move dollars around in a way that might fit the union's needs, he said, adding that he still thinks it's possible to reach a deal.

The union has said Ford's general wage offer is up to 23 per cent over four years and that it has reinstated cost of living raises. GM and Stellantis were at 20 per cent. But Fain said none was high enough.