Foreign Secy Misri co-chairs talks with Bhutan counterpart, reviews ties

MONDAY July 15, 2024 Vikram Misri assumes charge as the Foreign Secretary, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart, Aum Pema Choden, reviewed the implementation modalities and cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership under the 13th Five-Year Plan period on Saturday. Misri co-chaired the third Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five-Year Plan in Bhutan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden co-chaired 3rd Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan. Reviewed implementation modalities & cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership under 13 FYP period," the Indian Embassy in Bhutan said on X. Further, the two sides expressed satisfaction with several development projects implemented under the 12 FYP.

"The two sides expressed satisfaction at large number of development projects implemented under 12 FYP in sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, cultural heritage, health, education, agriculture, sports, skilling, and digital economy," the post added.

Moreover, the two secretaries also virtually inaugurated 19 schools in Bhutan.

"The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated 19 schools in Bhutan, which were constructed during the 12th FYP period," the embassy stated.

Misri, arrived in Paro, Bhutan, on Friday and met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay during his two-day official visit.

He assumed the charge of Foreign Secretary of India on July 15, this year.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan said, "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level bilateral exchanges and will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties."

Further, the Embassy also stated that the meeting reaffirmed the strong friendship between India and Bhutan, with Misri assuring the Bhutanese government of India's commitment to strengthening their bilateral ties.

Misri is on an official visit to Bhutan from July 19 to 20, 2024, his first visit abroad after taking over as Foreign Secretary.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will receive an audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

He will call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, and other senior officials of Bhutan.