Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India, Bhutan to work together in areas of environment and climate change

Bhutanese delegation headed by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Gem Tshering met Union MoS for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh and discussed issues related toenvironment and climate change

India, Bhutan

Singh thanked the Bhutanese minister for joining the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative by India to protect and conserve the seven big cat species worldwide | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Bhutan on Friday agreed to work together in the areas of air quality, forest, wildlife management and capacity building in the field of environment and climate change, with New Delhi suggesting holding joint working group meetings between the two countries.
A Bhutanese delegation headed by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Gem Tshering met Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh and discussed issues related to air quality, climate change, forests, natural resources, wildlife and renewable energy, a statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Singh thanked the Bhutanese minister for joining the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative by India to protect and conserve the seven big cat species worldwide.
He said India and Bhutan share the same geography, ecosystem as well as common values of democracy. Climate change is a common concern for both the countries, he added.
Tshering informed Singh about successfully hosting the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscape Conference in April 2024 in Paro. He said that Bhutan is already a carbon negative country and obtains its major share of energy from hydropower.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BIMSTEC, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Bhutan, Bangladesh counterparts

Congress CWC meeting

New updates: Sonia Gandhi unanimously elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson

Narendra Modi, Modi, PM Modi, BJP

Regional leaders set to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi's swearing-in: Top leaders of neighbouring countries to be invited

India, Bhutan

India sends 2nd tranche of INR/Nu 5 bn to Bhutan for infrastructure project

Topics : India-Bhutan Bhutan Environment ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon