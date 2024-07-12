India, Bhutan to work together in areas of environment and climate change

Singh thanked the Bhutanese minister for joining the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative by India to protect and conserve the seven big cat species worldwide | Photo: ANI

India and Bhutan on Friday agreed to work together in the areas of air quality, forest, wildlife management and capacity building in the field of environment and climate change, with New Delhi suggesting holding joint working group meetings between the two countries.

A Bhutanese delegation headed by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Gem Tshering met Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh and discussed issues related to air quality, climate change, forests, natural resources, wildlife and renewable energy, a statement said.

Singh thanked the Bhutanese minister for joining the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative by India to protect and conserve the seven big cat species worldwide.

He said India and Bhutan share the same geography, ecosystem as well as common values of democracy. Climate change is a common concern for both the countries, he added.

Tshering informed Singh about successfully hosting the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscape Conference in April 2024 in Paro. He said that Bhutan is already a carbon negative country and obtains its major share of energy from hydropower.