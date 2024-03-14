Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Four, including 3 Indians, arrested while illegally entering US from Canada

The US Border Patrol arrested four people, including a woman, when they were jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in the city of Buffalo

arrest

Photo: Pexels (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four people, including three Indian nationals, have been arrested in Up state New York along the Canada border when they were trying to enter the US illegally, officials here said on Wednesday.
The US Border Patrol arrested four people, including a woman, when they were jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in the city of Buffalo.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The fourth person, a man, was identified from the Dominican Republic.
The men left the woman who became immobile due to an injury as they were approached by the police and were caught shortly after a foot pursuit.
The injured woman received first aid from Erie County Sheriff's deputies and US Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP). After treatment, the woman was transported by ambulance to a local medical centre.
The investigation concluded that all four people were undocumented non-citizens.
The three men are being processed for removal and detained in Batavia Federal Detention Facility awaiting a deportation hearing for charges under Sections 212 and 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a media release said.
The woman remains at a local medical centre awaiting further medical treatment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court blocks Texas law that allows police to arrest migrants

Two BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

Asiad 2023: India's bridge contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

Australia commits another $168 mn to monitor migrants freed from detention

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Mahesh Babu's movie to release on Netflix

In search for its next CEO, Disney board focuses on four divisional heads

Will back legislation to ban foreign ownership of British newspapers: UK

Boeing 737 Max probe still trying to find who caused door failure

Ahead of anticipated offensive, Israel to direct Palestinians out of Rafah

Robert F Kennedy Jr to announce VP running mate on March 26 in California

Topics : US immigration policy US immigrants immigration Illegal immigration in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon