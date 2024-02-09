Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Mahesh Babu's movie to release on Netflix

Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram is releasing on Netflix today, February 9, 2023. The movie had a great box office start but failed to convert it into a solid ending and sustain the audience interest.

Despite earning Rs 41.3 crore on opening day, the movie minted only Rs 126.62 crore net in India after the end of four weeks.

The movie which stars Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in pivotal roles released in theatres on January 12, 2024. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Now it is releasing on the OTT platform in less than a month after its theatrical release. The movie was released in theatres on the occasion of Sankranti along with other movies like HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga, but still managed to do decent business.

Guntur Kaaram OTT release





Guntur Kaaram is an action drama movie, which was released on Netflix today, January 9, 2024. The wait for OTT viewers is now over and people can watch Mahesh Babu's action-drama movie in the comfort of their homes.

Guntur Kaaram Cast

The cast of Guntur Kaaram includes Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection





Guntur Kaaram performed decently at the box office and collected Rs 126.2 crore net in India. While the movie collected Rs 180.5 crore gross across the world. The movie had a great opening day collection, but then slowly failed to attract the audience to the theatre.

Guntur Kaaram Story

Guntur Kaaram is an entertaining and emotional family entertainer that revolves around a son who was asked to sign a document stating that he has nothing to do with his mother, her wealth, and political power. However, he is stubborn to know the answer to some unhealed wounds.

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu action drama movie written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie was originally announced in May 2021 which is Mahesh Babu’s 28th movie and released in theatres on January 12 across the world, coinciding with Sankranti.

The runtime of the movie is close to 159 minutes and it is made with a budget of Rs 200 crore.