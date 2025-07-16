Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / France, UK, Germany likely to restore UN sanctions on Iran next month

France, UK, Germany likely to restore UN sanctions on Iran next month

The UK, France and Germany are part of an agreement reached with Iran in 2015 to rein in its nuclear programme, from which President Donald Trump withdrew the US during his first term

United Nations

The three countries' ambassadors to the United Nations met Tuesday at Germany's UN Mission to discuss a possible Iranian deal and reimposing the sanctions.

AP
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Kingdom, France and Germany have agreed to restore tough UN sanctions on Iran by the end of August if there has been no concrete progress on a nuclear deal, two European diplomats said on Tuesday.

The three countries' ambassadors to the United Nations met Tuesday at Germany's UN Mission to discuss a possible Iranian deal and reimposing the sanctions. The matter also came up in a phone call on Monday between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of the three countries, according to two US officials.

The State Department said after the call that the four had spoken about ensuring Iran does not develop or obtain a nuclear weapon.

 

The officials and diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The UK, France and Germany are part of an agreement reached with Iran in 2015 to rein in its nuclear programme, from which President Donald Trump withdrew the US during his first term, insisting it wasn't tough enough.

Also Read

bastille day, france, french revolution

Fireworks, warplanes, axes: Here's how France celebrates Bastille Day

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

French President announces 6.5 bn euros in extra military spending in 2 yrs

trade, import, export, container, shipping

France's agriculture-food sector worst impacted by Trump tariffs

“From war in Europe to new nuclear risks and daily cyber attacks, the threats we face are multiplying,” Starmer said in the statement.

UK and France order more cruise missiles, pledge nuclear cooperation

Keir Starmer

UK, France agree to 'one in, one out' migrant deal to curb sea crossings

Under the accord that lifted economic penalties on Iran in exchange for restrictions and monitoring of its nuclear programme, a so-called snapback provision allows one of the Western parties to reimpose UN sanctions if Tehran does not comply with its requirements.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told reporters in Brussels Tuesday that the three European countries would be justified in reapplying sanctions.

Without a firm, tangible, and verifiable commitment from Iran, we will do so by the end of August at the latest, Barrot said, according to Reuters. One of the diplomats confirmed his comments to The Associated Press.

The diplomats did not provide details of the deal being sought. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in recent days that Tehran would accept a resumption of nuclear talks with the US if there were assurances of no more attacks, following Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

He said there should be a firm guarantee that such actions will not be repeated, stressing that the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has made it more difficult and complicated to achieve a solution".

The United States and Iran held several rounds of negotiations over the Iranian nuclear programme before the Israeli strikes began in June. Trump and his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said last week that talks would happen soon, but nothing has yet been scheduled.

Araghchi, whose country insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, said in a July 2 CBS interview that the doors of diplomacy will never slam shut.

Iran's UN Mission had no comment Tuesday on the threat of renewed sanctions if there is no deal.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said last week the US airstrikes so badly damaged his country's nuclear facilities that Iranian authorities still have not been able to access them to survey the destruction. Iran has suspended cooperation with the IAEA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump likely to announce pharma tariffs as high as 200% this month

Donald Trump, Trump

Will place tariffs of over 10% on smaller countries, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Donald Trump sues PBS, NPR board members for refusing to leave their posts

David Sacks

Trump AI czar Sacks defends reversal of chip export curbs to China

SpaceX, Elon Musk

Musk's SpaceX plans share sale valuing firm at nearly $400 billion

Topics : France Germany UK govt Iran economy United Nations UN sanctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon