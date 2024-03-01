Sensex (    %)
                        
Fresh ceasefire calls after Israel attacks Palestinians awaiting food

International leaders said the disaster reinforced the need for an immediate halt in fighting to alleviate the human suffering that has no parallel in recent memory

Representational Image

NYT
Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

By Victoria Kim

The deaths of scores of Palestinians seeking food aid in northern Gaza on Thursday were met with mounting international calls for a cease-fire and for Israel to take immediate measures to increase the flow of supplies into the territory. 
The sequence of events leading up to the mass casualties remained unclear. Officials in Gaza and the Israeli military offered diverging accounts, with Israel saying most of the deaths had been caused by a stampede. International leaders said the disaster reinforced the need for an immediate halt in fighting to alleviate the human suffering that has no parallel in recent memory.


©2023 The New York Times News Service


G20 FMs fail to reach joint statement on Gaza, Ukraine

Finance leaders from the world's largest economies failed to agree on a joint statement as they wrapped up talks on Thursday, with divisions over the wars in Gaza and Ukraine overshadowing efforts to forge a consensus on global economic development. The officials debated how to describe the wars in a joint communique. (Reuters)

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

