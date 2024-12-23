Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 08:02 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Germany's SPD calls for Antitrust Act to limit Elon Musk's influence

Germany's SPD calls for Antitrust Act to limit Elon Musk's influence

A modern-day version would essentially lead to a break-up of Musk's increasingly monopolistic conglomerate of companies

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

A senior lawmaker from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats railed against Elon Musk’s interference in German politics | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Michael Nienaber
 
A senior lawmaker from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats railed against Elon Musk’s interference in German politics and called for a new antitrust act to constrain his influence in the corporate world.
 
“Elon Musk’s renewed provocations are more than irritating,” said Dirk Wiese, the deputy caucus leader of the Social Democratic Party in Germany’s Bundestag. “It’s high time to push ahead with a modern version of the Sherman Antitrust Act,” he added, referring to the 1890 US law that banned monopolistic business practices.
 
A modern-day version would essentially lead to a break-up of Musk’s increasingly “monopolistic” conglomerate of companies, Wiese told Bloomberg News on Sunday. 
 
 
While the comments will likely intensify the war of words with the world’s richest person, it’s unclear whether regulators in the US, where Musk’s businesses are headquartered, will agree with his proposal.   

Also Read

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

Trump denies claims he's ceded presidency to Musk, calls it 'hoax'

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk killed US congressional spending bill, made false claims

US Congress

US Congress approves funding bill hours before govt shutdown deadline

Donald Trump

Here's a list of tech leaders joining Trump's new Silicon Valley entourage

'Nasty trap': Trump and Musk oppose stopgap bill, US govt shutdown looms

'Nasty trap': Trump and Musk oppose stopgap bill, US govt shutdown looms

 
Musk, whose companies span electric car maker Tesla Inc., SpaceX, social media platform X and tunneling startup Boring Co., has waded into German politics twice in recent days on X. In a reply to another user following Friday’s attack on a Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, Musk disparaged Scholz as an “incompetent fool” and said he should resign immediately.
 
The suspect in the attack has been detained on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault. The 50-year-old doctor of Saudi Arabian origin who works in the region and was identified by police as Taleb A. is accused of driving a car through the market, killing a nine-year-old child and four women. More than 200 were hurt in the incident, which has sparked fierce debate about security and finger-pointing in the aftermath.
 
In a separate post prior to the incident, Musk voiced support for the German far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, writing: “Only the AfD can save Germany.” Several media reports have since suggested the suspect openly sympathized with AfD. 
 
The billionaire, a key adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, hasn’t held back in expressing his contempt for Scholz, labeling him a “fool” last month after the collapse of Germany’s three-way coalition.
 
Scholz’s government has been under pressure to boost security nationwide after several violent attacks in recent months, including a stabbing in the city of Solingen in August that left three people dead and eight wounded. 
 
Polls suggest that public frustration with its migration and asylum policies has helped fuel a recent surge in support for far-right and far-left parties, including for the AfD.
 
Musk’s outbursts come just two months before Germans go to the polls in a snap election in February that will see Scholz go up against Christian Democrat Friedrich Merz and AfD candidate Alice Weidel.
 
Merz’s CDU/CSU alliance leads with support at around 32%, the AfD is second with 19% and the SPD third at 15.9%, according to the latest Bloomberg polling average.
 
Scholz himself took a swipe at Musk on Friday over his political judgment.
 
“We have freedom of speech, and that also applies to multi-billionaires,” Scholz said. “But freedom of speech also means that you can say things that are not right and do not contain good political advice.” 
     

More From This Section

Nissan-Honda merger, Nissan, Honda

Honda-Nissan merger talks driven by challenges in China's auto market

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump shakes up global politics a month before taking charge at White House

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump makes crypto and defence picks for his second-term team

Donald Trump

Amazon, Starbucks workers strike, possible Trump link raises questions

Brazil flag

At least 10 killed as plane crashes into Brazil's popular town Gramado

Topics : Elon Musk Germany United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon