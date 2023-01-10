JUST IN
Business Standard

Glenmark launches generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection

The launch affirms commitment to Glenmark's continued focus on institutional business

Topics
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Pharma Companies | United States

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said its US arm has launched its generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection.

In a statement the company said Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) launched Bumetanide Injection of strengths of 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) single-dose vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) multi-dose vials.

These are the generic version of Bumex injection, 0.25 mg/mL, of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, it added.

The launch affirms commitment to Glenmark's continued focus on institutional business, company Senior Vice President, Business Development Portfolio, Product Launch & Strategy, Vijay Raghavan said.

The Bumex injection, 0.25 mg/mL achieved annual sales of approximately USD 16.5 million, the company said citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended November 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 12:28 IST

