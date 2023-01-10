Glenmark launches generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection

-
ALSO READ
Seizure of high-value drugs rises manifold to 310 kg in FY22: DRI report
'Encourage' use of bhang over liquor to prevent crime: Chhattisgarh BJP MLA
Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023
Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules
Drug makers Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's recall products in US
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said its US arm has launched its generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection.
In a statement the company said Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) launched Bumetanide Injection of strengths of 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) single-dose vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) multi-dose vials.
These are the generic version of Bumex injection, 0.25 mg/mL, of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, it added.
The launch affirms commitment to Glenmark's continued focus on institutional business, company Senior Vice President, Business Development Portfolio, Product Launch & Strategy, Vijay Raghavan said.
The Bumex injection, 0.25 mg/mL achieved annual sales of approximately USD 16.5 million, the company said citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended November 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 12:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU