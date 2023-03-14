Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic antibiotic drug

JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | USFDA | Antibiotics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic antibiotic drug.

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules, a generic version of Pfizer's Cleocin capsules, Glenmark Pharma said in a statement.

Glenmark's Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, it added.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Cleocin Hydrochloride Capsules, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg achieved annual sales of around USD 33.6 million.

Glenmark shares were trading 0.12 per cent up at Rs 426.10 apiece on the BSE.



First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:19 IST

