Home / World News / Global air passenger traffic expected to hit 9.8 billion in 2025: Report

Global air passenger traffic expected to hit 9.8 billion in 2025: Report

In the Asia Pacific region, the traffic number is forecast to reach 3.6 billion passengers in 2025, with Southern and Southeast Asia driving growth while East Asia's outlook remains cautious

Aeroplane

Its bi-annual World Airport Traffic Report (WATR) released on Tuesday said the global aviation market is expanding, but its trajectory remains sensitive to geopolitical events, macroeconomic conditions and region-specific headwinds. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global air passenger traffic is projected to touch 9.8 billion in 2025, nearly 4 per cent higher compared to last year, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World.

In 2024, the total passenger traffic stood at 9.4 billion.

Its bi-annual World Airport Traffic Report (WATR) released on Tuesday said the global aviation market is expanding, but its trajectory remains sensitive to geopolitical events, macroeconomic conditions and region-specific headwinds.

"Current projections estimate total passenger traffic will reach 9.8 billion in 2025, a 3.7 per cent increase from 2024. International traffic is expected to reach 4.3 billion passengers (44 per cent of the total), while domestic traffic is projected at 5.5 billion passengers (56 per cent of the total)," ACI World said.

 

In the Asia Pacific region, the traffic number is forecast to reach 3.6 billion passengers in 2025, with Southern and Southeast Asia driving growth while East Asia's outlook remains cautious.

The figures are based on pulling data from over 2,800 airports in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air traffic Aviation

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

