Home / World News / Russia backs Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, calls for end to conflict

Russia backs Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, calls for end to conflict

The plan calls for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s proposal to restore peace in Gaza, saying it supports any efforts in this direction. The statement came a day after Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the war and stabilising the region.
 
The plan calls for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. It was announced following Trump’s talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
“Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by Trump that aim to prevent the tragedy that is currently unfolding,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
 
 
“We want this plan to be implemented so that it can help steer events in the Middle East onto a peaceful course,” he added. Peskov noted that Moscow is not involved in the plan and has not received any communication from Washington on the matter.
 
He stressed that Russia maintains contacts with all parties to the conflict and is prepared to assist in settlement efforts if asked.
 
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow had only been given a general briefing on the plan’s contents.
 
State-run Vesti FM radio reported that the success of Trump’s proposal will ultimately depend on Hamas, which is seeking time to study it.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

