Global food costs at two-year low in May but grocery bills stay high

By Agnieszka de Sousa and Áine Quinn
Global food costs fell to the lowest level in two years in May, reviving hopes that sticky inflation on supermarket shelves will start to ease.
A United Nations’ index of food-commodity prices fell 2.6% in May, as declines in grains, vegetable oil and dairy offset higher sugar and meat costs. The gauge of prices for internationally-traded agricultural commodities has fallen 22% from the peak it reached in March last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Wheat prices are trading near the lowest in more than two years as bumper supplies from Russia weigh on the market, and European crops are in good condition. Still, declining commodities prices are taking time to feed through to consumers, with transportation, labor and energy costs remaining high.
Food Costs Plunge | Global gauge of food commodities at two-year low
While the UN food index has fallen for 13 of the past 14 months, that’s had little impact on consumers, reflecting how prices of everyday items are at the mercy of broader economic drivers. High consumer food prices are also in some cases, very local and specific to individual countries, according to Joseph Glauber, a senior fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute.
Also Read
January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022
For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg
Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan
Inflation may ease in March on softening food prices, says poll
Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city
Cambodia about to graduate from least developed country status: ADB
US revokes nuclear inspectors visas to suspend Russia from New START treaty
As interest rates climb, Sweden's central bank fears financial stability
Japan's birth rate fall to record low as population crisis deepens
Hundreds of Amazon employees stage walkout of HQ over return to work policy
“It’s really the macro-economy that is driving the food prices,” Glauber said. “We see a number of macroeconomic factors including exchange rates, including energy prices, including wage price inflation and that sort of thing. That affects food prices at the end of the day.”