close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Global food costs at two-year low in May but grocery bills stay high

A United Nations' index of food-commodity prices fell 2.6% in May, as declines in grains, vegetable oil and dairy offset higher sugar and meat costs

Bloomberg
v

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Agnieszka de Sousa and Áine Quinn
Global food costs fell to the lowest level in two years in May, reviving hopes that sticky inflation on supermarket shelves will start to ease. 
 
A United Nations’ index of food-commodity prices fell 2.6% in May, as declines in grains, vegetable oil and dairy offset higher sugar and meat costs. The gauge of prices for internationally-traded agricultural commodities has fallen 22% from the peak it reached in March last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Wheat prices are trading near the lowest in more than two years as bumper supplies from Russia weigh on the market, and European crops are in good condition. Still, declining commodities prices are taking time to feed through to consumers, with transportation, labor and energy costs remaining high.

Food Costs Plunge | Global gauge of food commodities at two-year low
While the UN food index has fallen for 13 of the past 14 months, that’s had little impact on consumers, reflecting how prices of everyday items are at the mercy of broader economic drivers. High consumer food prices are also in some cases, very local and specific to individual countries, according to Joseph Glauber, a senior fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Inflation may ease in March on softening food prices, says poll

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Cambodia about to graduate from least developed country status: ADB

US revokes nuclear inspectors visas to suspend Russia from New START treaty

As interest rates climb, Sweden's central bank fears financial stability

Japan's birth rate fall to record low as population crisis deepens

Hundreds of Amazon employees stage walkout of HQ over return to work policy


“It’s really the macro-economy that is driving the food prices,” Glauber said. “We see a number of macroeconomic factors including exchange rates, including energy prices, including wage price inflation and that sort of thing. That affects food prices at the end of the day.”

chart

Topics : Inflation World food prices drop food price

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Food and beverage industry bites into NFTs, but is it late to the party?

Nestle
5 min read

Mixed trend in demand for different categories of tea during Sale-22: CTTA

farming, cultivation
3 min read

Winnability to be key criteria for seat-sharing among MVA allies: Chavan

Chavan now in a safe house
3 min read

HC seeks police stand on Sharjeel Imam's plea against sedition case

Delhi High Court
3 min read

World's first 3D-printed temple to be built in Telangana, full details here

World's first 3D-printed temple
2 min read

Most Popular

US Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling to avert first-ever default

US President Joe Biden
5 min read

LIVE: Permission denied for Brij Bhushan's 'maha rally' in Ayodhya on Jun 5

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
3 min read

Recession already here, as earnings shrink and Wall St fears worse to come

US flag, US, united states
3 min read

Nepal PM Pushpa urges India to resolve lingering border issues bilaterally

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
1 min read

As the US races ahead, Europe frets about battery factory subsidies

electric cars
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon