close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Global trade indicates possible turnaround in second quarter of 2023: WTO

The WTO's (World Trade Organisation) expectation augurs well for India, which is struggling to push its outbound shipments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
World Trade Organisation, WTO

World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global goods trade is expected to witness a turnaround in the second quarter of this year due to a recent pickup in export orders, the WTO said on Wednesday.

According to the WTO's Goods Trade Barometer, preliminary data suggest that trade remained depressed in the first quarter of 2023.

"But the recent pickup in export orders points to an increase in demand for traded goods in the second quarter," it added.

These results are broadly consistent with the WTO's most recent trade forecast issued on April 5, which projects 1.7 per cent growth in world merchandise trade in 2023.

The WTO's (World Trade Organisation) expectation augurs well for India, which is struggling to push its outbound shipments.

India's exports contracted by 12.7 per cent, the third month in a row, to USD 34.66 billion in April even as the trade deficit reduced to a 20-month low of USD 15.24 billion, the government data showed.

Also Read

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Future of trade is digital, green and inclusive, says WTO Director-General

US duty on steel, aluminium inconsistent with global trade norms: WTO panel

ICT levy dispute at WTO: EU may opt for retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods

WTO rejects US move for 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods

Pakistan minister slams IMF for 'intervening' in internal affairs

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

Pandemic curbs reduced aerosols' 'masking' effect, led to more warming

Canada gives second chance to 700 Indian students who were victims of fraud

Pak court extends Imran Khan's bail plea in corruption case for three days

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Trade organisation WTO trade

First Published: May 31 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Coal India's long-term prospects remain healthy; analysts positive on stock

Coal India likely to auction 30 million tonnes of coal in Jan-Mar quarter
3 min read

Majority students under Southern boards take Science in Class 11: Study

Most students from South boards take Science in Class 11
5 min read

Global trade indicates possible turnaround in second quarter of 2023: WTO

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

GDP data shows Indian economy moving at faster pace, says experts

Economic growth, GDP
3 min read

Domestic tourists skip monuments for remote locations, shows ASI data

Taj Mahal, coronavirus, Covid-19, tourism
5 min read

Most Popular

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

LIVE updates: BJP govt's 9 years were devoted to service of people, says PM

PM Modi in Ajmer
3 min read

China's factory activity falls faster than expected on weak demand

China
2 min read

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

India China
2 min read

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Elon Musk
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon