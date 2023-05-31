Global unemployment to fall 5.3%; low-income nations lag in recovery: ILO

ILO in its 11th edition 'World of Work' called for global financial support for the creation of jobs and social protection. This is after the ILO stated that low-income countries may be far behind other nations as far as the recovery process is concerned.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Wednesday said global unemployment is likely to fall below the pre-pandemic levels to 5.3 per cent or 191 million in 2023.