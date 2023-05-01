close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam

International Labour Day: Workers in India, the US, the UK and South Africa worked six days for free in 2022 due to inflation-wage mismatch, says Oxfam

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
labour day

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The average salary hike of top-paid chief executive officers (CEOs) in four countries, India, the USA, the UK and South Africa, was 9 per cent, but the workers in these countries saw their salary dip by 3.19 per cent, an analysis by Oxfam on International Workers' Day on May 1 showed. 
Based on data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and government agencies, the analysis also showed that workers in these countries worked "for free" for six days last year because their wages lagged behind inflation.

One billion workers in 50 countries took an average pay cut of $685 in 2022, a collective loss of $746 billion in real wages, compared to if wages had kept up with inflation, it said.
"Most people are working longer for less and can't keep up with the cost of living," said Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International's interim executive director.

"The only rise workers have seen is that of unpaid care work, with women shouldering the responsibility," he added. "This incredibly hard and valuable work is done for free at home and in the community."
The analysis showed that women and girls put in 4.6 trillion hours of unpaid work every year. And due to this unpaid work, women workers often have to work reduced-paid hours or drop out of the workforce altogether.

Also Read

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

Fifa World Cup Day 10: England win 3-0, USA squeeze IRN to head to last 16

82% of Indian gamers want mythology theme; women play more than men: Study

Pi Day 2023: Understanding the connection between March 14 and mathematics

Fifa World Cup Day 6: Ecuador, US impress in draws; Senegal, Iran in wins

Tech, AI to drive demand for specialists, decline of clerical work: WEF

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

76 schools in Balochistan closed or occupied by Pakistani Army: Report

Talks underway to return colonial-era artefacts, indigenous loot: Pope

2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; 19-year-old man arrested


According to Oxfam's earlier analysis, 150 of the top-paid executives in India received $1 million on average last year, a real-term pay rise of 2 per cent since 2021. The money made by a single Indian executive in just four hours was more than what an average worker earned in the year.
The analysis added that there was a 10 per cent jump in the shareholder payout in 2022 as compared to 2021. Shareholders saw record payouts of $1.56 trillion in 2022.

Behar said that to reduce inequality, governments should permanently increase the taxes on the richest 1 per cent of the population. Moreover, they must also ensure that minimum wages keep up with inflation and that everyone has the right to unionize, strike and bargain collectively.
Topics : Labour Day international labour day CEOs CEO pay BS Web Reports

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka assembly polls: JP Nadda to release BJP election manifesto today

Nadda, J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda
3 min read

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Commercial LPG
1 min read

76 schools in Balochistan closed or occupied by Pakistani Army: Report

Photo: Wikipedia
3 min read

Talks underway to return colonial-era artefacts, indigenous loot: Pope

Pope Francis
4 min read

2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; 19-year-old man arrested

Shooting, Gun
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

Federal Reserve seen boosting rates even as economic risks build in US

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

US regulators racing to find a rescuer to buy First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank
2 min read

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Commercial LPG
1 min read

Sudan crisis: Fighting continues, ceasefire set to end at midnight

dsag
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon