Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Gold prices hit record high as Trump tariff concerns drive demand

Gold prices hit record high as Trump tariff concerns drive demand

Gold is considered a safe investment during geopolitical turmoil and thrives in a low interest rate environment

Gold

Amid US tariff concerns, gold delivered to COMEX-approved warehouses rose to the highest since July 2022. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices hit a record high on Friday, set for their best month since March 2024, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal due to heightened US tariff concerns, while awaiting a key inflation report for further direction.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,798.96 per ounce, by 0749 GMT, gaining more than 6 per cent this month. Prices hit an all-time high of $2,800.99, earlier.

US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,826.50.

Trading was thin as Chinese markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump once again said that the US may impose 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports.

 

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

US aid agency in upheaval amid foreign assistance freeze, staff departures

Plane Crash in Virginia

Teen skaters, coaches and parents among victims of Washington plane crash

PM Modi in Guyana

PM Modi offers condolences over Washington mid-air plane collision

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump refuses to say whether he will pull US troops out of Syria

OpenAi

OpenAI seeks $40 billion in fresh funding as DeepSeek disrupts AI market

"Repeated tariff threats have fuelled safe-haven flows into gold... any downside surprise in the inflation reading could suggest greater policy flexibility for the Federal Reserve, potentially bringing forward rate-cut expectations and providing further support for gold," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

The December US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, due at 1330 GMT, will be scanned for further clues on the rate trajectory. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation and jobs data would determine when easing would be appropriate.

Gold is considered a safe investment during geopolitical turmoil and thrives in a low interest rate environment.

"We reiterate that long gold remains our highest conviction trading recommendation across commodities, driven by structural (central bank buying) and cyclical (Exchange Traded Funds buying) factors," Goldman Sachs said. [GOL/ETF]

Amid US tariff concerns, gold delivered to COMEX-approved warehouses rose to the highest since July 2022.

Further gains could be in store for gold if tariff threats move from being a bargaining concept to an economic reality, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, adding that prices could move north of $2,800.

Spot silver shed 0.7 per cent to $31.46 per ounce, palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $986.75, and platinum added 0.3 per cent to $969.10.

Silver and platinum were poised for weekly gains.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

H-1B Visa

US Senators push to reverse auto-renewal of work permits back to 180 days

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg frustrated over internal leaks, Meta warns employees

US President Donald Trump

Trump is getting the demanded lower interest rates from everyone but Fed

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Israeli startups eye global markets after playing important role in war

European Union, EU

5 years after Britain left EU, full impact of Brexit still emerging

Topics : Donald Trump Gold Prices Gold US tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon