Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Senators push to reverse auto-renewal of work permits back to 180 days

US Senators push to reverse auto-renewal of work permits back to 180 days

The automatic extension of the Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) from 180 days to 540 days was of great help to the spouses of H-1B visa holders

H-1B Visa

The rule finalised by the Department of Homeland Security on January 13 applies broadly to immigrants, refugees, green card holders, spouses of H-1B visa holders

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two influential Republican Senators have introduced a resolution to reverse a Biden-era rule that increased the period for renewing work permits from 180 to 540 days.

The automatic extension of the Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) from 180 days to 540 days was of great help to the spouses of H-1B visa holders, a significant number of whom were from India.

The rule finalised by the Department of Homeland Security on January 13 applies broadly to immigrants, refugees, green card holders, spouses of H-1B visa holders and more.

Introduced on Thursday jointly by Senators John Kennedy and Rick Scott, the resolution seeks disapproval under Congressional Review Act (CRA) procedures for the Biden administration's rule that automatically extended the renewal period for an immigrant EAD to almost a year-and-a-half before officials could review those permits.

 

The Biden administration's dangerous rule automatically extended work permits for immigrants to 540 days. Giving immigrants more time to avoid reporting to US officials hampers the Trump administration's efforts to enforce our immigration laws and keep Americans safe, said Kennedy.

Also Read

american airlines crash

US citizens express grief over mid-air plane collision in Washington DC

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino

There will be no negotiation about ownership of canal, says Panama's prez

US flag, US, united states

Banning gun sales to young adults under 21 unconstitutional, says US court

US flag, US, united states

US Senate bill seeks to limit birthright citizenship for some immigrants

US flag, US, united states

Ro Khanna, Rich McCormick to co-chair India Caucus in new US Congress

In a statement, Scott alleged that the Biden-Harris administration worked for four years straight to dismantle America's immigration system and open the southern border, allowing millions of illegal aliens to come across the border unvetted and unchecked.

Then, in a last-minute move, former President Biden passed a ridiculous rule that allows illegal aliens to keep jobs in the United States for over a year without authorisation. That's insane, and it undermines President Trump's mandate and efforts to secure the border and put Americans' interests first, Scott said.

The two Senators warned that if Congress fails to reverse the Biden administration's rule, the Trump administration may face more difficulty detecting those who live and work illegally in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg frustrated over internal leaks, Meta warns employees

US President Donald Trump

Trump is getting the demanded lower interest rates from everyone but Fed

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Israeli startups eye global markets after playing important role in war

European Union, EU

5 years after Britain left EU, full impact of Brexit still emerging

US flag, US, united states

US aid agency in upheaval amid foreign assistance freeze, staff departures

Topics : H1B Visa United States US Senate H-1B programme H-1B visas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon