Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Deepseek's promise in China comes with a workforce warning: Goldman Sachs

Deepseek's promise in China comes with a workforce warning: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs anticipates that by 2030, it estimated that AI-driven advancements could contribute an additional 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points to the expansion of China's economy

DeepSeek

Image: Bloomberg

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global broking firm Goldman Sachs has projected that artificial intelligence (AI) will provide a modest boost to China’s economy in the coming years, particularly with the introduction of domestic generative AI tools by DeepSeek, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.
 
In a research note released on Sunday, the New York-based financial institution stated that AI would begin to enhance China’s potential economic growth by next year. By 2030, it estimated that AI-driven advancements could contribute an additional 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points to the expansion of the world’s second-largest economy, a figure that surpasses earlier predictions.
 
 
However, Goldman Sachs pointed out that nearly half of the country’s workforce is employed in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, which are less likely to integrate AI automation. As a result, it revised its overall projected economic uplift from AI adoption downward to 8 per cent, compared with an earlier estimate of 9 per cent.
 
Goldman Sachs noted that DeepSeek’s emergence as a global competitor to leading US-based AI firms suggest that AI development and adoption in China was progressing at a faster pace than previously anticipated. It also pointed out that recent advancements had demonstrated the capability of Chinese companies to continuously improve AI performance while simultaneously lowering computing power requirements, which could accelerate AI adoption in the country.
 
DeepSeek, a Hangzhou-based start-up, has introduced two sophisticated open-source AI models that require significantly less computing power and financial resources compared to similar projects undertaken by major technology firms.

Also Read

Samay Raina

Samay Raina's virtual plea denied, cyber cell orders in-person appearance

Javier Milei, Argentina President

Argentine Prez Javier Milei accused of fraud over $LIBRA crypto promotion

flydubai busybee go first acquisition india aviation

FlyDubai eyes to start domestic airline in India by acquiring Go First

@suntoshpillay

Muhsin Hendricks, first gay imam killed for his support to LGBTQ+ rights

Namma Metro Bengaluru

Bengaluru metro row explained: Fare hike, protests, and govt blame game

 

AI adoption rate to increase in coming years

 
According to Goldman Sachs, China’s AI adoption is expected to drive economic growth by automating tasks, thereby reducing labour costs and increasing productivity. The bank predicted that AI-related expenditures would rise sharply in the coming years, extending into 2027, with the resulting increase in the gross domestic product (GDP) expected to reach nearly 1 per cent by 2030. The investment bank also projected that AI adoption rates would exceed 30 per cent by 2030, with full integration of the technology likely within the next 15 years.
 
The research note further highlighted that greater capital expenditures and investments were anticipated in the pursuit of AI applications and agents across the ecosystem, including in areas such as semiconductors, data centres, and software.
 

AI will impact China’s job market

 
However, the investment bank indicated that the technology’s impact on industries would be limited, while it could pose challenges to an already volatile job market.
 
It also cautioned that while AI and robotics might offer solutions to the challenges posed by an ageing population, the widespread use of such technologies could disrupt employment at a critical juncture. China is already grappling with a severe downturn in the housing sector, a youth unemployment rate exceeding 15 per cent, and reports of job losses in real estate, finance, and civil service sectors. Given these conditions, Goldman Sachs emphasised the need for a carefully managed approach to AI-driven labour displacement, SCMP said.

More From This Section

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

Dissanayake govt unveils first budget, eyes 5% growth for Sri Lanka in 2025

Presidents Day

Presidents Day 2025: What's open and closed on Washington's birthday?

asteroid

China to assemble 'Planetary Defence Force' to tackle asteroid 2024 YR4

china, china trade, trade

Western tech firms adopt 'Anything but China' approach amid global tensions

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Keir Starmer willing to send troops to Ukraine to 'safeguard peace'

Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Web Reports China economic growth Deepseek Xi Jinping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon