Presidents Day 2025: What's open and closed on Washington's birthday?

Presidents Day 2025: What's open and closed on Washington's birthday?

This year, Presidents Day 2025 falls on Feb 17. Originally dedicated to George Washington, it now honors Lincoln as well as Washington. Federal offices and banks are closed, however, shops are opened

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Presidents Day honors those who have held the nation's highest office, rooted in George Washington’s birthday (February 22). Originally declared a federal holiday in 1879, it has since evolved into a broader celebration of all U.S. presidents. 
 
This year, Presidents Day falls on Monday, February 17. Observed every third Monday in February, the federal holiday is also a good opportunity to score great deals with exciting sales and discounts.l

What is Presidents Day?

    • Originally established to honor George Washington, the first American president, this federal holiday is officially known as Washington's Birthday.
 
    • According to the Julian calendar, Washington was born on February 11, 1731. His birthdate was changed to February 22, 1732, when Britain and its colonies switched to the Gregorian calendar in 1752.
 
 
    • The festival eventually evolved to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12.

    • The popular moniker Presidents Day originated from the holiday's placement between the birthdays of Washington and Lincoln.

How did Presidents Day become a Federal Holiday?

Congress declared February 22 a holiday for all government employees in 1885. In order to establish long weekends and lessen midweek disturbances, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act later in 1971 shifted it to the third Monday of February.

Presidents Day 2025: What is closed?

    • On Monday, February 17, 2025, in honor of Presidents Day, a number of institutions will be closed:
 
    • Government Offices- All government offices will be closed, including federal, state, and local ones.
 
    • Stock Markets- On Tuesday, February 18, regular trading will resume on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
 
    • Bond Markets- The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has announced that the U.S. bond markets would similarly be closed until February 18.
 
    • U.S. Postal Service- No postal services or mail delivery will be offered.
 
    • Banks- In honor of the holiday, the majority of banks will be closed.

Presidents Day 2025: What is open?

Several institutions will be closed on President's Day, however, some businesses will stay open, such as:
 
    • Restaurants- The majority of eateries will be open and few might have holiday-related deals.
 
    • Retail Stores & Grocery Stores- Shopping malls, supermarkets, and major stores will continue to run normally.
 

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

