Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Guyana rejects quest for US military base as dispute with Venezuela deepens

Nandlall and other officials in Guyana have sought to temper tensions with Venezuela over a disputed region known as Essequibo rich in oil and minerals

US Military

US Military Representative Image

AP Georgetown
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Guyana's Attorney General Anil Nandlall said on Thursday that Guyana's government has reassured neighbouring Venezuela there is no plan for the US to establish a military base in the South American country and that it has not made a formal request for one.
Nandlall spoke to The Associated Press days after Daniel P. Erikson, US deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Western Hemisphere, visited Guyana and one day after Guyanese officials announced they were seeking help from the US to improve its defence capabilities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Nandlall and other officials in Guyana have sought to temper tensions with Venezuela over a disputed region known as Essequibo rich in oil and minerals that represents two-thirds of Guyana and that Venezuela claims as its own.
We have not been approached by the United States to establish a military base in Guyana, said Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, adding that the government does not conduct public policy at press conferences.
Erikson visited just weeks after a long-standing dispute over Guyana's Essequibo region deepened, with Venezuela holding a referendum in December to claim sovereignty over the area.
Nandlall told the AP that Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro remains convinced that Guyana could host a US military base. He said Maduro raised the issue when he attended an emergency mediation meeting in St. Vincent last month to talk about the territorial dispute with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.
(Ali) reiterated that this is not so, but we will encourage cooperation with our allies in defense of our territorial integrity and sovereignty, Nandlall said.
Guyana and Venezuela have agreed to refrain from using force, but the dispute continues, with Venezuela insisting that Essequibo was part of its territory during the Spanish colonial period, and that a 1966 agreement nullified a border drawn in 1899 by international arbitrators.

Also Read

US government injects confusion into Venezuela's 2024 presidential election

Brazil expresses concern over border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana

US eases oil, gas, sanctions on Venezuela after electoral roadmap signed

UN emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuela's territorial claims

Oil an option to recoup $600 million from Venezuela dividend: ONGC Videsh

IMF approves $700 mn second tranche of $3 bn package for Pakistan

Donald Trump addresses civil fraud trial after judge receives bomb threat

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint after US-British airstrikes on Yemen

US, Britain carry out strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

History suggests new Trump term would be a threat, says Christine Lagarde

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : guyana US Military Aid US Military Venezuela economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon