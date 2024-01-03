Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oil an option to recoup $600 million from Venezuela dividend: ONGC Videsh

Indian refiners have resumed purchase of Venezuelan oil following the easing of US sanctions on the South American country last year

ONGC Videsh

ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas investment arm of India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, holds 40 per cent stake in the San Cristobal field in eastern Venezuela's Orinoco Heavy Oil belt, with PdVSA holding the remainder | Photo: Twitter

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's ONGC Videsh said it is exploring options including allocation of oil by Venezuela's state oil company PdVSA to repatriate its pending $600 million dividend for a stake in a project in the south American nation.
Indian refiners have resumed purchase of Venezuelan oil following the easing of U.S. sanctions on the South American country last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas investment arm of India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, holds 40 per cent stake in the San Cristobal field in eastern Venezuela's Orinoco Heavy Oil belt, with PdVSA holding the remainder.
San Cristobal project owes dividend of around $600 million to OVL, the company said in an email to Reuters on Wednesday.
"Post easing of US sanction, OVL is in continuous dialogue with PdVSA for recovery of accrued dividend by various mechanisms including allocation of crude cargoes in lieu of accrued dividend," it said.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US government injects confusion into Venezuela's 2024 presidential election

US eases oil, gas, sanctions on Venezuela after electoral roadmap signed

FinMin approves Maharatna status for Oil India, ONGC Videsh gets Navratna

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

Honeywell eyes 30% revenue growth from its Impact brand: Ashish Modi

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches antidiabetic drug 'Lirafit' in India

Adani-Hindenburg case verdict: SC grants Sebi 3 months for pending probes

BYD pulls ahead as world's biggest producer of battery passenger cars

SC to pronounce verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case today: The story so far

Topics : ONGC Videsh Venezula oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon