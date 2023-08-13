Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

H-1B Visa denied, 70 Indians take legal action against US government

The agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act by exceeding its authority and deeming the plaintiffs as inadmissible without a full record of the evidence, according to the lawsuit

H-1B visa row: Applications up 20-35 per cent in domestic campuses

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 70 Indian nationals are suing the US government for denying their visas because of fraud perpetrated by their employers.
The plaintiffs—employed through a training program for foreign graduates of US colleges and universities—say they didn’t knowingly engage in fraud despite their employers’ actions.
 
Yet they were unfairly punished for their association with those businesses without a chance to respond, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal district court in Washington state. The Department of Homeland Security denied workers H-1B specialty occupation visas despite their subsequent employment at legitimate businesses, the complaint said.
 
“The agency assumed that anybody who had touched these companies was somehow guilty of fraudulent misrepresentations to the US government in an attempt to get a visa or immigration benefit,” said Wasden Law attorney Jonathan Wasden, who’s representing the plaintiffs.
 
The workers are asking the court to set aside the DHS’s decision on their visa applications and order that the agency allow them to respond to any fraud allegations before making a determination on their admissibility to the US.
 
The agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act by exceeding its authority and deeming the plaintiffs as inadmissible without a full record of the evidence, according to the lawsuit. The agency’s actions were also procedurally deficient because it didn’t notify the visa applicants of the action against them, the complaint said.
 

Also Read

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

From July 16, those holding H1-B visa, kin can apply for jobs in Canada too

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

Indian passport 80th most powerful: Visit these countries visa-free

UK has no intention of becoming a place to evade justice: British Security

Bond market sees no end to tumult as Federal Reserve casts a hawkish shadow

Biden, House Democrats hope to make 'junk fees' curb winning issue in 2024

Amitabh Bachchan is biggest brand ambassador for India: US Congressman

1 person dead as explosion damages several homes in US' Pennsylvania

Fraudulent scheme
 
Foreign students on F-1 visas can work in the US for up to 12 months after graduating—or three years if they have a degree in STEM fields—through a program known as Optional Practical Training. Many international graduates participate in the program to start careers in the US while attempting to secure an H-1B visa or other longer-term status.  
 
More than 117,000 people participated in the program in calendar year 2022, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the DHS component that runs OPT. The plaintiffs in the suit worked for four IT staffing companies—Andwill Technologies, AzTech Technologies LLC, Integra Technologies LLC, and WireClass Technologies LLC. 
Topics : H-1B Visa US government

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon