Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China asks Nepal to join its new international mediation organisation

China asks Nepal to join its new international mediation organisation

We discussed various aspects of Nepal-China bilateral ties, including high-level exchanges and development cooperation, Deuba said in a post on X after the meeting

Khadga Prasad Oli, KP Oli, Nepal PM, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Look forward to continue working together towards further strengthening relations between the two countries, she added in the post on X. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China has asked Nepal to join the newly formed International Organisation for Mediation as Beijing wants more countries, besides Pakistan, from the South Asian region to join the initiative formed to further its global influence.

The International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed) was launched on Friday in Hong Kong.

State-run Xinhua news agency reported that 33 countries signed the convention on-site, making them the founding members of the IOMed. However, the full member list is not yet released.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who launched the initiative met his Nepali counterpart Arzu Rana Deuba on the sidelines of the ceremony in Hong Kong on Friday and expressed hope that Nepal will join IOMed at an early date, an official press release said here.

 

Deuba attended the IOMed inaugural event but apparently Nepal has not signed up to join it.

Also Read

Russia-China, Russia China

Europe sees growing China-Russia alliance as world's top security threat

Harvard University

Global universities woo students affected by Trump's education clampdown

Donald Trump, US President

"So much for being Mr Nice Guy!": Trump slams China on tariff agreement

International Organization for Mediation

China launches IOMed global mediation as alternative to ICJ, UN court

Chinese rocket scientist

US made a terrible mistake when it deported this Chinese rocket scientist

We discussed various aspects of Nepal-China bilateral ties, including high-level exchanges and development cooperation, Deuba said in a post on X after the meeting.

Look forward to continue working together towards further strengthening relations between the two countries, she added in the post on X.

Wang said China and Nepal are traditional friendly neighbours and China places Nepal in an important position in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

For her part, Deuba congratulated China on the successful signing ceremony of the IOMed and said that it is an ideal choice to have the IOMed headquarters in Hong Kong, according to the press release.

Beijing's all-weather ally Pakistan has signed up for the IOMed and its Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended the signing ceremony.

During their meeting, Wang told Dar that China is willing to work with Pakistan and other countries to provide voluntary and efficient new options for dispute settlement for all countries, and a new platform for maintaining peace, stability, fairness and justice in the Global South, the foreign ministry press release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran growing uranium stockpile to weapons-grade levels: UN nuclear watchdog

Elon musk, musk, Elon

'Let's move on': Elon Musk shrugs off drug use accusation at White House

Dr Baelieu

Dr Étienne-Émile Baulieu, French scientist behind abortion pill, dead at 98

china Flag, China

China's factory activity contracts in May amid trade tensions, PMI at 49.5

Exports, Export

Trump, Putin hint at trade revival, but biz environment remains hostile

Topics : China India China relations India Nepal ties Nepal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon