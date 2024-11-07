Business Standard
Home / World News / Harris stepped up in difficult situation, led historic campaign: Joe Biden

Harris stepped up in difficult situation, led historic campaign: Joe Biden

What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire, she's been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character, Biden said in a statement

Joe Biden, Biden

As I've said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020: President Biden said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden on Wednesday applauded Vice President Kamala Harris for leading a historic campaign under extraordinary circumstances.

What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire. She's been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character, Biden said in a statement.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what's possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans, he said.

 

As I've said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America's story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she'll continue writing that story, he said.

She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America's future, Biden said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Biden, Kamala Harris, call Trump, congratulate him on his victory in polls

Donald Trump, Trump

US presidential election outcome also verdict on Biden: Former Indian envoy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises Trump's 'impressive' presidential election win

US election, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

State of democracy, abortion, economy top issues for US voters: Exit poll

SEMICONDUCTOR, CHIP

US chipmakers ask suppliers to cut China ties amid trade dispute: Explained

Topics : Joe Biden Kamala Harris US presidential election US Elections US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon