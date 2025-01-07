Have been talking with Xi Jinping through aides, says President-elect Trump

Business Standard

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, described Xi as a strong and powerful man who he said was revered in China

Trump has named numerous China hawks to key posts in his incoming administration, including Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state | Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have been speaking through representatives and he believes the two leaders will get along. 
"We've already been talking. We've been talking through their representatives," Trump said in an interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt. 
Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, described Xi as a strong and powerful man who he said was revered in China. 
"And I think we will probably get very well, I predict," he said. "But you know, it's got to be a two way street," Trump added, repeating an accusation that China has been "ripping off" the US economically. 
 
China attaches "great importance" to Trump's remarks, its foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday. 

"China is willing to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of Sino-US economic and trade relations," spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, citing mutual respect and "win-win" cooperation. 
Guo did not confirm that any exchanges had been made through the leaders' aides, but said China and the US have maintained communications through various means. 
Trump invited Xi and other foreign leaders to his inauguration in Washington later this month, but experts say the Chinese leader is unlikely to attend. 
Trump has named numerous China hawks to key posts in his incoming administration, including Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state. 
Trump has also said he will impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods unless Beijing does more to stop trafficking of the highly addictive narcotic fentanyl. He threatened tariffs in excess of 60 per cent on Chinese goods while on the campaign trail.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : Donald Trump Xi Jinping US China

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

