Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Heathrow's unprecedented blackout exposes weak spot in power supplies

Heathrow's unprecedented blackout exposes weak spot in power supplies

A fire late Thursday at a nearby electrical substation cut off the power supply to Heathrow, bringing flights to a standstill for almost all of Friday

Heathrow airport, airport, London

The incident comes at a time when Heathrow is trying to position itself for expansion and remain competitive against other international hubs like Dubai and Paris | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Kate Duffy
 
London Heathrow’s unprecedented blackout on Friday has put the airport’s reliance on potentially vulnerable infrastructure into focus, at a time when the biggest UK hub is lobbying for an ambitious expansion plan.  
A fire late Thursday at a nearby electrical substation cut off the power supply to Heathrow, bringing flights to a standstill for almost all of Friday. While backup systems kicked in, they only allow the hub to land some aircraft and evacuate passengers, but not to support full operations. Only by late on Friday did a few flights resume, mainly to repatriate dislocated passengers.
 
 
The public blowback to the outage was swift, with Willie Walsh, the former chief executive officer of British Airways parent IAG SA and now IATA director, saying it’s “yet another case of Heathrow letting down both travelers and airlines.”  
Walsh said it’s a “clear planning failure by the airport” if critical national infrastructure relies on one energy source without an alternative. 
 
At the same time, given that Europe’s busiest airport uses as much energy as a small city, keeping enough power capacity in reserve to meet such demand is complicated. Heathrow hasn’t suffered an outage on that scale in at least two decades, with previous disruptions typically caused by strikes, weather, or air-traffic control computer glitches.

Also Read

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow slowly resumes flights after fire halts Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow airport, international travel, coronavirus, curbs, covid

Nearly 37 flights from India disrupted by Heathrow Airport shutdown

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport shuts down for 24 hrs after fire sparks major power outage

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

London's Heathrow Airport to remain shut today due to power outage

Britain snow fall, London airport

London's Heathrow to invest nearly $3 bn to upgrade airport over 2 years

 
“Lots of people would say it seems like a greater level of redundancy could have been built in, but ultimately you have to pay for that,” said Robin Preece, a lecturer in future power systems at the University of Manchester. “It’s a question of how much you’re willing to pay for situations which are unlikely to arise.” 
Airports around the UK are connected to substations in a similar way to Heathrow, and it’s not unusual for some to be dependent on a single source, Preece said. What’s different this time is the fire and catastrophic failure that ensued, Preece said in an interview.
 
While infrequent, such fires can be caused by various factors, said John Loughhead, an electrical engineering expert at the Institution of Engineering and Technology. Some equipment in the substations, such as oil and circuit breakers, are flammable or can trigger explosions.
 
“It is surprising that, as a part of our national critical infrastructure, Heathrow does not have an alternative supply point in case of accidents like this,” he said in an email.
 
The incident comes at a time when Heathrow is trying to position itself for expansion and remain competitive against other international hubs like Dubai and Paris. Heathrow recently got the go-ahead from the UK government to build a third runway, a concept that has been considered for decades, in a bid to increase passenger numbers. 
Heathrow is also installing next-generation luggage scanners across the security lanes in all of its terminals. The airport is set to miss the government deadline in June which was already extended by a year, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.
 
The fallout from Friday’s blackout would have been worse still had Heathrow already had a third runway, said Guy Gratton, associate professor of aviation and the environment at Cranfield University. There’s currently little spare capacity across UK airports to help accommodate disrupted passengers from Heathrow’s shutdown, he said.
 
“Heathrow runs at near 100% saturation,” Gratton said. 
 

More From This Section

John F Kennedy

JFK-related records reveal past CIA secrets but also some personal data

Cristina Fernandez

US imposes travel ban on former Argentine president over corruption charges

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump revokes security clearances for Biden, Harris, Blinken, others

unicef

Unicef urges Taliban to lift ban on girls' education as schools reopen

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump urges US Supreme Court to limit judges' power to issue injunctions

Topics : Heathrow Airport London Airport power cut flights cancelled flight delay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon