Friday, March 21, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / London's Heathrow Airport to remain shut today due to power outage

London's Heathrow Airport to remain shut today due to power outage

Heathrow, the home of airlines including IAG SA's British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, handles more than 1,400 flights and 200,000 passengers a day

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport and contact their airline for further information (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Danny Lee
 
London’s Heathrow airport will be shut all day Friday after a fire caused a significant power outage, throwing one of the world’s busiest airports and the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of people into chaos. 
“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage,” the airport operator said in a statement posted to its website just before 3 a.m. London time Friday. 
 
Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport and contact their airline for further information. 
 
Heathrow, the home of airlines including IAG SA’s British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, handles more than 1,400 flights and 200,000 passengers a day. Some planes already en-route were diverting, including flights operated by Qantas Airways Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc. and American Airlines, according to tracking service Flightradar24.
 

Also Read

Britain snow fall, London airport

London's Heathrow to invest nearly $3 bn to upgrade airport over 2 years

Amitabh Bachchan

When Ratan Tata borrowed money from Amitabh Bachchan at London airport

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 240 pts to 76,600; Nifty at 23,260; Pharma, Health gain

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea tests new missiles, threatens action over US-South Korea drills

cobalt copper, china

China planning to add cobalt, copper in boost to state metal reserves

 
The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were tackling a blaze at an electrical substation in Hayes, just north of Heathrow.
 
“This will be a prolonged incident, with crews remaining on scene throughout the night. As we head into the morning, disruption is expected to increase,” the brigade’s Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said in a statement.
 

More From This Section

Ronen Bar, Shin Bet chief

Netanyahu govt approves removal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar amid distrust

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 18 Chinese aircraft, 7 Navy vessels near its shores

pakistan Flag

Pak Army captain, 10 terrorists killed in operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to sign mineral deal with Ukraine, hopes for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

illegal immigrants, migrants

Judge calls Trump admin's response on deportations 'woefully insufficient'

Topics : London Airport London Heathrow Airport Power Cuts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon