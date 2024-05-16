Here's how Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' is boosting the British economy

Taylor Swift 's upcoming "Eras Tour" is poised to significantly boost spending in the United Kingdom, with Barclays projecting an infusion of nearly $1 billion into the economy.

According to the British bank's estimates released on Wednesday, approximately 1.2 million Swifties are anticipated to attend the superstar's shows across the UK this summer. Each fan is expected to contribute £642 ($810) on average towards travel, accommodation, and other expenses, collectively injecting £755 million ($953 million) into the economy.

This financial surge exemplifies what analysts have dubbed "Swiftonomics" — the remarkable capacity of the musician to wield influence over the economies of the cities she visits during her monumental global tour, which commenced in March last year in the United States.

Drawing insights from customer transaction data and proprietary consumer research, Barclays said that fans are likely to allocate £121 ($153) towards accommodation, £111 ($140) for travel, and £59 ($74) for dining experiences around the venues.

Scheduled to perform 15 shows across four UK cities, including England, Wales, and Scotland, in June and August, Swift's concerts witnessed a lightning-fast sell-out, with ticket sales soaring within minutes of their release. Barclays noted that fans splurged an average of £206 ($260) per ticket. Factoring in the ticket cost, the average expenditure per concertgoer in the UK is estimated at £848 ($1,068), surpassing the typical outlay for a night out in the UK by over twelvefold, according to Barclays' research findings.

Although this price tag may seem hefty, it is much less in comparison to the expenses incurred by many American fans attending the "Eras Tour" back home. Nonetheless, for Swifties, the investment holds immense value, said Dr Peter Brooks, Chief Behavioural Scientist at Barclays.

"When it comes to cultural icons like Taylor Swift — like we saw with Elvis and Beatlemania in the 50s and 60s — supporters have such a strong connection to the artist and to the rest of the fandom that the desire to spend becomes even more powerful," Brooks wrote in the report.

"For 'Eras Tour' ticket holders, every pound they spend is an investment in the memories they'll create," he added.

A substantial proportion of Swift's UK fanbase, almost a fifth of Swift's fans in the UK who responded to a survey commissioned by Barclays, expressed intentions to journey to mainland Europe to see the singer perform.

That's "possibly due to ticket availability, cheaper travel and accommodation costs, or simply so that (fans) can combine the concert with (a) holiday or city break," the bank wrote in its report.

The European segment of the "Eras Tour" encompasses performances in various countries including Sweden, Portugal, Spain, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria throughout the year.

Furthermore, some of Swift's American admirers are opting to traverse continents to attend her performances overseas. Even with airfare and accommodation expenses factored in, the overall expenditure associated with attending one of Swift's European shows frequently proves more economical than in the United States, where ticket prices tend to soar.