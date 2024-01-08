Golden Globes 2024 winners: Oppenheimer takes home 5 awards; full list here

The 81st Golden Globes Awards , presented on Sunday night in California, US, has officially kicked off Hollywood's 2024 award season. The Golden Globes includes 25 awards that recognise and celebrate achievements in drama and musical/comedy across movies and television.

This year, the event was hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy, who faced some backlash for his opening monologue at the event. Other presenters included Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Affleck, Dua Lipa, Angela Bassett, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Annette Bening, Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner, Jonathan Bailey, Orlando Bloom and Will Ferrell.

Among all the nominations, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (won five Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture, Drama), Jesse Armstrong's Succession (won four Golden Globes, including Best Television Series, Drama), and Christopher Storer's The Bear (won three Golden Globes, including Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy) stole the night, claiming 12 of the awards, including Best Series in their respective categories.

Here is the full list of Golden Globes 2024 winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

What Was I Made For?, from Barbie

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy





The cast of The Bear at the 2024 Golden Globes (Photo: X/@goldenglobes) The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong, Beef



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

