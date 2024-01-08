Golden Globes 2024 winners: Oppenheimer takes home 5 awards; full list here

The 81st Golden Globes Awards, presented on Sunday night in California, US, has officially kicked off Hollywood's 2024 award season. The Golden Globes includes 25 awards that recognise and celebrate achievements in drama and musical/comedy across movies and television.
This year, the event was hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy, who faced some backlash for his opening monologue at the event. Other presenters included Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Affleck, Dua Lipa, Angela Bassett, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Annette Bening, Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner, Jonathan Bailey, Orlando Bloom and Will Ferrell.
Among all the nominations, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (won five Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture, Drama), Jesse Armstrong's Succession (won four Golden Globes, including Best Television Series, Drama), and Christopher Storer's The Bear (won three Golden Globes, including Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy) stole the night, claiming 12 of the awards, including Best Series in their respective categories.
Here is the full list of Golden Globes 2024 winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
???? BEST PICTURE – DRAMA WINNER ????— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Congrats to Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wsGFQ3or4W
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Poor Things
Poor Things is taking home the award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy! ✨January 8, 2024
Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PJ0mYEOtaB
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best Director, Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
What Was I Made For?, from Barbie
Best Television Series, Drama
Succession
Succession accepts the award for Best Drama Series! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cF9kwKK9z3— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Bear
The cast of The Bear at the 2024 Golden Globes (Photo: X/@goldenglobes)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon