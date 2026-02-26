Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Hillary Clinton denies knowledge of Epstein activities in testimony

Hillary Clinton denies knowledge of Epstein activities in testimony

Her testimony starts off two days of depositions that will also include former President Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (File Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:17 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified before US House lawmakers in New York on Thursday as part of a congressional investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying she has no information on Epstein's criminal activities and never recalls meeting him.

Her testimony starts off two days of depositions that will also include former President Bill Clinton.

The closed-door depositions in the Clintons' hometown of Chappaqua, a typically quiet hamlet north of New York City, come after months of tense back-and-forth between the former high-powered Democratic couple and the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AI chatbots

Women are falling in love with AI chatbots. It's a problem for Beijing

Melania Trump

Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House

Donald Trump

Trump tariff turmoil yet to dent emerging countries' growth: EBRD report

Borge Brende, Larry Summers

Mandelson, Summers, Brende: Big names who quit over Epstein connections

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump EPA eyes reallocating waived biofuel obligations to refiners: Report

Topics : Hillary Clinton United States BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance