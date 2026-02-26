Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House

US President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the United Nations since his first White House term, saying the 198-member world body was ineffective and needed reforms

First lady Melania Trump (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:37 PM IST
First lady Melania Trump will chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday as the US takes over the monthly rotating presidency, the White House said.
 
Melania Trump will emphasise education as a way to advance tolerance and world peace at the meeting, which will be the first time a sitting American first lady presides over the 15-member council, the first lady's office said in a statement Wednesday.
 
US President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the United Nations since his first White House term, saying the 198-member world body was ineffective and needed reforms.
 
 
Trump struck a more conciliatory tone last week at the first meeting of his Board of Peace, an initiative he said aims to resolve globally but one that many world leaders have failed to embrace amid concerns it was designed to replace the United Nations.
 
"The board of peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly," Trump said on Feb 19. 
 
"We're going to strengthen up the United Nations. We're going to make sure its facilities are good. ... We're going to help them money-wise, and we're going to make sure the United Nations is viable."

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:37 PM IST

