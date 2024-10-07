Hindu group in US questions Pakistani-American's ties with VP Kamala Harris

Business Standard
Sanduja, a supporter of former president Donald Trump, posted a video on X in which Vice President Harris was seen praising Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-American and now a Commissioner of the USCIRF

USA VP Kamala Harris (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

A Hindu political group in the US has raised questions about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's ties with a Pakistani-American member of the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), expressing concerns about the direction her administration might take on sensitive issues like Kashmir.

The remarks by Utsav Sanduja, founder and chairman of Hindus for America First, came after the USCIRF last week released an India Country Update which alleged that religious freedom conditions in India have continued to worsen throughout 2024, particularly in the months before and immediately following the country's general elections.

India described the report as malicious which only serves to discredit USCIRF further.

Sanduja, a supporter of former president Donald Trump, posted a video on X in which Vice President Harris was seen praising Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani-American and now a Commissioner of the USCIRF, for supporting her campaign.

He has been supporting me for so many years. When I made the decision to run for president... he is one of the first calls I made, Harris is seen as saying in the video which is said to be made at the residence of Mahmood in June 2019.

Mahmood in September announced that he would host a fundraiser for Harris along with Maya Harris, the sister of the Vice President.

Mahmood is known for his deep connections to Pakistan's government and political elites, who have long supported positions critical of India.

Kamala Harris is Pakistan's preferred choice this November. Indian Americans, we can do better, Sanduja said in another post.

This relationship raises concerns about the direction a Harris administration might take, especially regarding sensitive issues like Kashmir, Sanduja said.

Hindus for America First last month announced that it will endorse Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the November 5 election.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kamala Harris USA US Elections US-Pak ties

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

