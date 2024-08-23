Hindus in US form group to rally support for Kamala Harris in race to WH

Some Hindus in the US have come together to create Hindus For Kamala Harris, a support group for the Democratic presidential nominee, saying she would be good for India, America and the world.

The group has been created to support Kamala Devi Harris to become the 47th President of the United States of America, its founding members said.

On Thursday, Harris, 59, formally accepted the nomination of the Democratic Party to be its presidential nominee.

We must help her win. This is the best outcome for America, India and the World! The alternative Trump is a disaster!' one of the members of the group said.