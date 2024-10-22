Business Standard
Honda recalls 780,000 vehicles in North America on fuel pump concern

Honda said because of defective high-pressure fuel pump core, cracks may form inside fuel pump, which can grow during driving, leading to possible fuel leaks or fuel smell while idling or driving

The recall includes 720,000 vehicles in the United States and about 61,000 in Canada. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Honda is recalling 780,000 vehicles in North America over concerns that a high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel.
A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of a fire, the automaker told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
 

The recall includes various Accord, CR-V Hybrid and Honda Civic vehicles from 2023 through 2025.
 
The recall includes 720,000 vehicles in the United States and about 61,000 in Canada.
 
Dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump if necessary with an improved part, it said.
 
 
Honda said because of a defective high-pressure fuel pump core, cracks may form inside the fuel pump, which can grow during driving, leading to possible fuel leaks or fuel smell while idling or driving.
 

Honda has had 145 warranty claims, and no reports of injuries related to the issue.
 
Honda said on Tuesday that in September it confirmed the presence of a fuel leak and odor and stopped shipment of the affected vehicles.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

