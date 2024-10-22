Business Standard
Home / World News / Close to finalising $50 bn Ukraine loan with US contributions: US Treasury

Close to finalising $50 bn Ukraine loan with US contributions: US Treasury

Yellen told that the Russian sovereign assets, mostly held in Europe, will remain immobilized

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary

File Photo of Janet Yellen.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that G7 and European Union allies are "very close" to finalizing a $50 billion loan to Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets, with an expected US contribution of about $20 billion.
 
Yellen told a news conference at the start of International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings that she has a high degree of confidence that the Russian sovereign assets, mostly held in Europe, will remain immobilized despite the continued need for EU renewal of the freeze every six months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Putin

On sidelines of Brics, PM Modi holds bilateral talks with President Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Only US green light on Nato invitation will sway Germany: Zelenskyy

Modi, Narendra Modi

India ready to provide all cooperation: PM Modi on ending Ukraine conflict

Skye Air drone

Ukraine drone attacks target alcohol plants, says Russian officials

Modi, Narendra Modi

Brics Summit: PM Modi heads to Russia; talks with Putin, Xi likely; updates

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict US Treasury Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon