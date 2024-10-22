Business Standard
Home / World News / Ivory Coast expects cocoa output to grow by 10% in current season

Ivory Coast expects cocoa output to grow by 10% in current season

The director of domestic marketing at the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), Arsene Dadie, said although the first projections for the 2024/25 harvest showed positive signs in September

Cocoa pods are harvested in Azaguie, Ivory Coast. African cocoa farmers have faced higher costs and shortages of fertilizers and pesticides. Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg

This forecast is still lower than the average seasonal production of 2.2 million tons. Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator expects the main crop to increase by around 10% in the 2024/25 season, its senior executive said on Tuesday, adding that caution remains due to heavy rains that are affecting the development of flowers and small pods.
 
The director of domestic marketing at the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), Arsene Dadie, said although the first projections for the 2024/25 harvest showed positive signs in September, regions that account for almost three quarters of the country's annual production have been hit by heavy downpours and flooding for the past three weeks.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
"The rain destroys the flowers and small pods and accentuates the brown rot, which compromises the main crop," Dadie told Reuters.
 
Exporters estimated the 2023/24 main crop at around 1.3 million metric tons, compared with the usual average of 1.7 million tons in recent years.
 
An expert from the International Cocoa Organization(ICCO) said Ivory Coast's cocoa production should reach 2 million tons for the whole season this year, compared with around 1.8 million tonnes last year.
 
This forecast is still lower than the average seasonal production of 2.2 million tons.
 

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China gives $100,000 as humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka after floods

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary

Close to finalising $50 bn Ukraine loan with US contributions: US Treasury

Germany, Germany flag

Germany's disease control centre reports 1st case of new mpox variant

Potato

Ukraine's potato harvest drops 18% due to poor weather; inflation spikes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Only US green light on Nato invitation will sway Germany: Zelenskyy

The CCC's director said it was too early to make projections for the whole season, because a number of factors could change everything in a short space of time.
 
"Today, no one is able to say with any certainty what volume we will produce between April and September 2025... The truth is that apart from the production of the main crop, no one can see anything about the intermediate harvest," Dadie said.
 
He added that it takes a minimum of 22 weeks, or 6 months, for a cocoa flower to become a mature pod, which means that the cocoa from the mid-crop is not yet visible on the trees.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premium(From left) Karan Johar, executive chairperson, Dharma Productions; Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India; and Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions

Dharma Productions-Adar Poonawalla deal gives quest for scale a chance

sebi market

Sebi directs regulated entities to end ties with unregistered advisors

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Markets log worst 1-day fall in 3 weeks amid FPI exit; Sensex falls 931 pts

union bank of india

Sluggish capex, war on pricing dragged loan growth in Q2: Union Bank CEO

Honda

Honda recalls 780,000 vehicles in North America on fuel pump concern

Topics : Ivory Coast Cocoa prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon