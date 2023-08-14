Confirmation

Hong Kong activists partially win to quash convictions over 2019 protest

Their convictions two years ago and their sentences were widely seen as another blow to the city's flagging democracy movement under an unprecedented crackdown by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities

Hong Kong protest, Hong Kong

Representative image | All appellants have served out their sentences for this case. But Lai, Leung, Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan remained in custody as they were also charged under a national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 following the massive protests

AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Seven of Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy advocates had part of their convictions quashed on Monday over their roles in one of the biggest pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper; Martin Lee, the founding chairman of the city's Democratic Party; and five former pro-democracy lawmakers, including barrister Margaret Ng, had been found guilty of organising and participating an unauthorised assembly.
Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan, Leung Kwok-hung and Cyd Ho were jailed between eight to 18 months. Martin Lee, an octogenarian nicknamed the city's Father of Democracy," Ng and Albert Ho were given suspended jail sentences.
Their convictions two years ago and their sentences were widely seen as another blow to the city's flagging democracy movement under an unprecedented crackdown by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities.
Judge Andrew Macrae said he and other judges of the Court of Appeal unanimously quashed their convictions over the charge of organizing an unauthorized assembly. But their convictions over taking part in an unauthorised assembly were upheld.
All appellants have served out their sentences for this case. But Lai, Leung, Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan remained in custody as they were also charged under a national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 following the massive protests.

The charges involved a rally in August 2019 that drew an estimated 1.7 million people onto Hong Kong's streets to call for greater police accountability and democracy. The march was relatively peaceful, compared to other protests that often morphed into violent clashes between police and protesters that year.
The 2019 movement was the city's most concerted challenge to the Hong Kong government since the former British colony returned to China's rule in 1997.
The pro-democracy movement waned with the arrests and exiles of democracy activists, the COVID-19 pandemic and the national security law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hong Kong Hong Kong Protesters Hong Kong protests

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

