Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Houthi rebels target ship with missiles in Gulf of Aden as oil tanker burns

Houthi rebels target ship with missiles in Gulf of Aden as oil tanker burns

The attack comes after the Houthis repeatedly assaulted and then boarded a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the nearby Red Sea

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

The attack Friday saw two missiles exploding in close proximity to the vessel some 240 km (150 miles) east of Aden. Illustration: Binay Sinha

AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two missiles suspected to have been fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden late Friday, splashing down nearby without causing any damage, authorities said.
The attack comes after the Houthis repeatedly assaulted and then boarded a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the nearby Red Sea, planting explosives on it they later detonated. That attack, the worst in weeks, risked a major oil spill as the rebels' campaign disrupts the $ 1 trillion in goods that pass through the Red Sea each year over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, as well as halting some aid shipments to conflict-ravaged Sudan and Yemen.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The attack Friday saw two missiles exploding in close proximity to the vessel some 240 km (150 miles) east of Aden, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.
The ship reports all crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call, the UKMTO said. Investigations are ongoing.
The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack. However, it can take the rebels hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.
The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a United States-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.
The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.
Meanwhile, the US military's Central Command said Saturday it destroyed two drones over Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi targets ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

US flag, US, united states

US military destroys Iranian-backed Houthi cruise missile in Yemen

Houthis Yemen

Yemen Houthi rebel attack targets ship as US aircraft carrier heads home

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Missile strike from Houthi rebels sets cargo ship on fire in Gulf of Aden

Houthi tribesmen gather after US and UK air strikes on Houthi positions near Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

Yemen's Houthi missile strikes on 2 ships in Gulf of Aden, says US military

Topics : Gulf of Aden Yemeni Yemen missiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon