Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Humanities groups sue Trump administration to reverse local funding cuts

Humanities groups sue Trump administration to reverse local funding cuts

It notes the disruption and attempted destruction, spearheaded by DOGE, of a partnership between the state and the federal government to support the humanities

Donald Trump, Trump

DOGE shut down the funding and laid off more than 80 per cent of the staff at the NEH in April as part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump | (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A humanities federation and a state council have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to reverse local funding cuts made by Trump adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Portland, Oregon, by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Oregon Council for the Humanities, names DOGE, its acting administrator, Amy Gleason, and the NEH among the defendants.

The plaintiffs ask the court to "stop this imminent threat to our nation's historic and critical support of the humanities by restoring funding appropriated by Congress."

It notes the disruption and attempted destruction, spearheaded by DOGE, of a partnership between the state and the federal government to support the humanities.

 

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, maintains that DOGE and the National Endowment for the Humanities exceeded their authority in terminating funding mandated by Congress.

Also Read

consumer goods, FMCG

US consumer sentiment hits 3-year low as trade war raises inflation fears

IIFT, first offshore campus, Dubai, Centre

Highlights: IIFT's proposal to open first offshore campus in Dubai approved by Centre

Trump-Putin chat for hours, not even Melania could separate the two

Best of BS Opinion: How we manage change can turn the future around

Premiumforeign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

US remittance tax plan raises discrimination concerns for overseas Indians

India US trade

India-US trade agreement talks to resume May 17 with ministerial oversight

DOGE shut down the funding and laid off more than 80 per cent of the staff at the NEH in April as part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The humanities is just one of many areas that have been affected as Trump's Republican administration has targeted cultural establishments including the Smithsonian Institution,the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Endowment of the Arts. The moves are part of Trump's goals to downsize the federal government and end initiatives seen as promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, which he calls "discrimination.

The humanities groups' lawsuit said DOGE brought the core work of the humanities councils to a screeching halt" this spring when it terminated its grant program.

The filing is the most recent lawsuit filed by humanities groups and historical, research and library associations to try to stop funding cuts and the dissolution of federal agencies and organisations.

The funding freeze for the humanities comes when state councils and libraries have been preparing programming for the summer and beginning preparations for celebrations meant to commemorate next year's 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Requests for comment Friday from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the White House were not immediately returned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft offers cheaper Office without teams to address EU concerns

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says US to set tariff rates for other nations in weeks

bird flu in west bengal

Brazil confirms first bird flu case on farm, raising global supply fears

Salman Rushdie

US court sentences Salman Rushdie attacker Hadi Matar to 25 years in prison

Wall Street

Wall Street steady, heads for weekly gains on trade hopes, tech boost

Topics : Donald Trump Elon Musk Donald Trump administration US funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon