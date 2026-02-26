Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / ICE operation caused multi-vehicle crash with injuries: Newark mayor

ICE operation caused multi-vehicle crash with injuries: Newark mayor

It was not immediately clear the extent of the driver's injuries or why the person was being pursued by ICE

ICE agents gave chase, resulting in an accident involving several vehicles, including one carrying three children | Image: Bloomberg

AP Newark (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A car chase involving federal immigration enforcement officers led to a muti-vehicle crash in Newark, New Jersey, city officials said.

Mayor Ras Baraka said on social media on Wednesday that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempted to pull over a van in the state's largest city when the driver fled.

He said the ICE agents gave chase, resulting in an accident involving several vehicles, including one carrying three children.

Baraka said the driver of the van was injured and taken to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear the extent of the driver's injuries or why the person was being pursued by ICE. Baraka said Newark police were not involved with ICE's investigation and only responded to the crash.

 

Spokespersons for Baraka, Newark police, the US Department of Homeland Security and ICE didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

But the Democratic mayor, in his statement on X, criticized ICE's actions as reckless and dangerous. He noted that New Jersey state law bans law enforcement officials from chasing vehicles unless a suspect poses an immediate threat.

"Federal authorities should adhere to local laws regarding vehicle pursuits and exercise common sense," Baraka said. "Based on the damage they are inflicting on our communities, ICE has no business engaging in chases at anytime, anywhere - but especially in densely populated areas, and on roads still being cleared from a significant snowstorm."  Baraka was arrested and charged with trespassing while protesting last May in front of Delany Hall, a newly opened federal immigration detention centre in his city. The charge was later dismissed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

