Delilah Law: Many immigrant drivers can't even read road signs, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration would push for a new federal measure, the “Delilah Law”, to stop undocumented immigrants from obtaining commercial driver’s licences (CDLs). Trump made the announcement during his State of the Union 2026 address.

“We will pass the Delilah Law that will bar illegal aliens from getting commercial drivers’ licence,” The proposal comes amid a broader tightening of rules around commercial trucking licences in the United States.

What is the Delilah Law?

The proposed law calls on Congress to pass legislation preventing any US state from issuing commercial driver’s licences to undocumented immigrants.

Trump argued that language barriers pose safety risks on American roads.

“Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs,” Trump said.

“That’s why tonight I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Delilah law, barring any state from granting commercial driver’s licences to illegal aliens.”

The US government has not yet released full legislative details of the proposal.

Earlier this month, the administration announced plans to tighten access to commercial truck licences through regulatory changes.

Under the proposed trucking rule:

1. Only individuals holding H-2A, H-2B, or E-2 visa status would be eligible to apply for a non-domiciled commercial driver’s licence

2. The move is expected to narrow eligibility and align federal and state requirements

3. Officials say the changes are meant to close verification gaps in the licensing system

Visa categories explained:

H-2A visa: Seasonal agricultural workers

H-2B visa: Seasonal non-agricultural workers

E-2 visa: Investors from treaty countries

Officials defend safety push

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy defended the changes in comments to US-based media outlet Daily Caller.

“For far too long, America has allowed dangerous foreign drivers to abuse our truck licensing systems – wreaking havoc on our roadways,” Duffy said.

“Moving forward, unqualified foreign drivers will be unable to get a licence to operate an 80,000-pound big rig.”

He added: “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are putting the safety of the driving public first. From enforcing English language standards to holding fraudulent carriers accountable, we will continue to attack this crisis on our roads head on.”

Safety concerns cited by regulators

The US Department of Transportation earlier said complex documentation rules and limited access to overseas driving records had created safety risks.

“A critical safety gap allowed unqualified drivers with unknown driving histories to get behind the wheel of commercial vehicles,” said Derek Barrs, Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“If we cannot verify your safe driving history, you cannot hold a CDL in this country.”

According to the FMCSA, 17 crashes and 30 deaths in 2025 involved drivers with non-domiciled CDLs who would not qualify under the proposed rule.

Who is Dalilah Coleman?

The proposed law is named after Dalilah Coleman, who was seriously injured in a road accident in June 2024 when she was five years old.

“Her injuries include a traumatic brain injury, Cerebral Palsy, and she will need lifelong care and therapy,” the White House said.

The White House said Coleman and her father were expected to attend the State of the Union address.

Case involving Indian national

Authorities say the crash that injured Coleman involved Partap Singh, an Indian national who entered the United States illegally in 2022. According to the White House, Singh caused a multi-vehicle pile-up in California in June 2024 while driving a commercial 18-wheeler. Investigators said he was speeding and failed to stop in a construction zone. He was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in August 2025.

Second case in Florida

Officials have also pointed to another fatal crash involving an undocumented immigrant from India. In August 2025, Harjinder Singh, 28, was arrested after a deadly incident on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce. Authorities said Singh attempted an illegal U-turn through an “Official Use Only” access point. His semi-truck became stuck, blocking all lanes, and a minivan then crashed into the trailer, killing three people.

Officials said Singh entered the US illegally in 2018. He later fled to California but was arrested and extradited back to Florida.

He faces three counts of vehicular homicide and manslaughter. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

The two high-profile crashes have fuelled calls in the United States to tighten rules governing commercial driver’s licences.