IDF releases critical evidence of Hamas hand in Gaza Hospital explosion

The Israel Defence force today released what they claimed was technical evidence to prove that the explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was due to a Hamas rocket misfire.

Spokesperson of Israel Defence Forces (IDF), RAdm. Daniel Hagari released an audio that claimed to be a conversation between two Hamas terrorists who admitted that the rocket fired on the Hospital belonged to their group.

In a press conference, Israel military spokesperson asserted that the preliminary investigation suggested that the rocket fired at the Hospital was from the barrage of rockets fired towards Israel which was launched nearer to the Hospital.

"Trajectory analysis from the Barrage of Rockets confirms that the rockets were fired close proximity to the hospital. In addition, there are two independent videos which show the failure of the rocket launch and the continuation of rocket flight towards the ground within the Gaza stream falling in the hospital compound," he said.

He added, "Third, we have intelligence that will be shared here of communication between terrorists talking about rockets misfiring. The terrorists realised that the rocket had misfired and made specific reference to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. I would want to let everybody hear the conversation, I will do the translation in English."

Further, he translated the conversation of two Hamas terrorists while the audio was played in the background.

The members of the Hamas terror group, 1st person said, "I'm telling you this is the first time that we see sound like this falling and so that's why we are saying it belongs to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. They are saying it's from us (Hamas)"

2nd questioned, "What they are saying, it's from us?"

Then the first person says, "They are saying the shrapnel from the missile is local shrapnel and not like Israeli shrapnel. But God bless, it couldn't have been found another place to explode."

Later the IDF spokesperson said, "These rockets fell short of Israel and have caused Palestinian casualties. During this war, we have counted approximately 450 rockets that misfired and fell inside Gaza. Palestinian civilians pay the price of that.