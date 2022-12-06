JUST IN
Sri Lanka to resume flights from Jaffna to India next week: Aviation Min
Global renewables capacity set to double over next five years, says IEA
Beijing city relaxes Covid-19 test norms following widespread protests
What's the future of Qatar's stadiums once the Fifa World Cup is over
Will expand temporary legal status for Haitians residing in country: US
North Korea military orders new artillery firings over South's drills
Sikh woman killed in 'targeted' shooting outside gas station in Canada
US sees nearly 4,200 daily Covid-19 hospitalisations amid winter surge
Ukraine's power system functioning despite Russian strikes, says PM
Amnesty International Canada says was target of China-sponsored hack
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Sri Lanka to resume flights from Jaffna to India next week: Aviation Min
Business Standard

6 killed after roadside bomb goes off in northern Afghan: Taliban official

A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said

Topics
Afghanistan | Taliban | Bomb blast

AP  |  Islamabad 

blast
Representative Image

A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital, also wounded seven people.

The bomb was placed inside a cart by the side of the road and detonated when a bus belonging to the Hiaratan gas and petroleum department was taking employees to work.

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a rival of Afghanistan's ruling Taliban has increased its attacks since Taliban takeover in 2021.

Images posted on social media from the scene show a damaged bus and another vehicle, along with several carts and fruit stalls lying scattered by the roadside following the explosion.

The bus was later towed away.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Afghanistan

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 13:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.