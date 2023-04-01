close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Donald Trump may surrender in New York on April 3 in tax fraud case

Former US President Donald J. Trump has prepared to surrender to prosecutors in Manhattan next week

ANI Asia
Donald Trump

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former US President Donald J. Trump has prepared to surrender to prosecutors in Manhattan next week as the New York police braced for protests and sharply partisan responses from Democrats and Republicans ushered in a tumultuous time for a deeply polarised nation, New York Times reported.

A day after a grand jury indicted Trump and made him the first former president to face criminal charges, metal barricades were up around the criminal courthouse on Centre Street in Lower Manhattan.

Dozens of reporters and camera crews camped out across the street on Friday, while 20 court officers stood at the courthouse entrances, monitoring activity on the street, New York Times reported.

Trump intends to travel to New York on Monday and stay the night at Trump Tower, people familiar with his preparations said. He has no plans to hold a news conference or address the public while he is in New York, the people said.

Trump remained largely quiet on Friday at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, where he spent the day talking on the telephone with advisers. One of his lawyers, Joe Tacopina, said in a television interview that the former president would not take a plea deal and was prepared to go to trial, a typically defiant stance that is likely to endear him to his supporters, who see the prosecution as a politically motivated vendetta by Democrats, New York Times reported.

Late on Friday afternoon, Trump burst out on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, writing in all capital letters that Democrats were "INDICTING A TOTALLY INNOCENT MAN IN AN ACT OF OBSTRUCTION AND BLATANT ELECTION INTERFERENCE." He concluded that it was all happening "WHILE OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!"

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

US House committee to release Trump's personal tax returns for 6 yrs

Donald Trump seeks $475 million in defamation lawsuit against CNN

Facebook still banning Trump for now despite 2024 presidential campaign

Donald Trump expected to be arraigned in court on April 4: Reports

India, Israel have great connection, says Israel's Knesset Speaker

Inflation in Pakistan rises by record as IMF reforms spur gains: Data

India major source of investments in Bhutan; provided Rs 4500 cr assistance

US President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign awaits some major decisions

Google announces new cost-cutting measures to focus on key matters: Report

The former president is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on charges related to payments made just before the 2016 presidential election to buy the silence of a porn star who said she had an extramarital affair with him. The former president, who has denied the affair, has been charged with more than two dozen counts in a sealed indictment, according to two people familiar with the matter, although the exact charges remain unknown, New York Times reported.

The case, which could drag on for months and whose outcome is far from clear, is likely to test the country's institutions and the rule of law. It will also have deep repercussions for the 2024 campaign for the White House, a race in which Trump remains the Republican front-runner.

Even many of Trump's potential rivals for the Republican presidential nomination snapped into line behind him in the hours after news of the indictment broke, looking more like allies than competitors. All passed on the opportunity to criticize the former president and some rushed to his defence in a sign of just how reluctant 2024 contenders are to directly confront him and antagonize his many millions of supporters in the party, New York Times reported.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a potential presidential candidate who has clashed with Trump, rushed to his defence, posting on Twitter that the indictment was "un-American" and amounted to "the weaponization of the legal system.

Topics : Donald Trump | New York

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon