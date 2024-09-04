Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / IMF mission starts 5th review of Ukraine programme as Kyiv reshuffles govt

IMF mission starts 5th review of Ukraine programme as Kyiv reshuffles govt

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko is expected to retain his position, analysts and lawmakers said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine also won an agreement from bondholders to restructure and write down its debt (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An International Monetary Fund mission began work on Wednesday on the fifth review of its $15.6 billion lending programme to Ukraine amid a major wartime government reshuffle.
 
The IMF is a key international lender to Kyiv and its four-year programme is a crucial part of a bigger global economic support package to the country, which is gearing up for a third winter trying to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kyiv is spending about 60% of its total budget to fund its army and relies heavily on financial support from its Western partners to pay pensions and wages to public sector employees and finance social and humanitarian spending.
An IMF statement said a Fund monitoring mission had started policy discussions with the Ukrainian authorities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is reshuffling his government to reset the team ahead of the critical autumn and winter months and six ministers tendered their resignation.
 
Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko is expected to retain his position, analysts and lawmakers said.
 

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping

What to expect from the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit

Geospatial

Collaboration key for national mapping agencies, private firms: Report

gdp growth economy economic

Europe, Asia dominate list of top 10 nations in 2024 by GDP per capita

Xi Jinping, Jinping

China to revitalise ageing railway linking resource rich Zambia, Tanzania

gender inequality

Over 850 million women face 'very poor' gender equality conditions: Report

Marchenko has previously said the government faced an uncovered gap of about 500 billion hryvnias ($12 billion) to fund its defence for the rest of the year.
 
The government plans to raise taxes and has already implemented other measures, including increasing import and excise duties and borrowing more on the domestic market, to raise extra revenue.
 
Ukraine also won an agreement from bondholders to restructure and write down its debt.
 
The successful completion of the IMF review would enable Ukraine to secure $1.1 billion in new financing in the coming months, officials have said.
 
Ukraine has received about $98 billion in financial aid from its Western partners since the start of the war, finance ministry data showed.

Also Read

Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director

UN watchdog warns conditions 'very fragile' at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Mongolia ignores warrant for Putin's arrest, gives him red-carpet welcome

Ukraine Crisis

Russian missile strike kills 41, wounds 180 in Ukraine's Poltava city

Russian attack, Kyiv, ballistic missiles, Ukraine

41 dead, over 180 injured in Russian strike in Poltava, claims Zelenskyy

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin challenges international arrest warrant with Mongolia visit

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict India Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon