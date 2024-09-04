Business Standard
Collaboration key for national mapping agencies, private firms: Report

It said that the Geospatial Knowledge Infrastructure served as a nervous system to measure, model, monitor, and manage natural resources efficiently

Sanjay Kumar, founder and CEO of Geospatial World said national mapping agencies should gradually assume the role of regulator and keeper of standards for the geospatial sector

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

A leading think tank has made a strong pitch for collaboration between the national mapping agencies (NMAs) and the private sector to build space infrastructure and geospatial knowledge services, which find applications in various economic sectors.
A report 'Evolving Role of National Mapping Agencies Transitioning to Geospatial Knowledge Infrastructure', released recently by Geospatial World a think tank in space and geospatial technologies, cited examples of collaborations by national mapping agencies and the private sector in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore and the US.
"Given the critical importance of space and geospatial solutions to national mission programmes, delays in these areas mean lost opportunities. Therefore, globally a mission-mode approach is needed to build space infrastructure and geospatial knowledge services through public-private partnerships," said the report, which was released recently.
It said that the Geospatial Knowledge Infrastructure served as a nervous system to measure, model, monitor, and manage natural resources efficiently and transparently, driving economic and sustainable growth.
Integrating advanced technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, and Digital Twins into the operations of the NMAs was key to enhancing data accuracy and expanding their roles in sectors like urban planning and environmental monitoring, the report said.
"Commercialisation through startups, investments, and innovation will continue to strengthen private sector participation, alongside government disinvestment from the commercial sector," the report said.

Sanjay Kumar, founder and CEO of Geospatial World said national mapping agencies should gradually assume the role of regulator and keeper of standards for the geospatial sector.
The report said technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Digital Twins were revolutionising the geospatial landscape, enabling NMAs to provide more accurate and actionable data essential for decision-making in sectors like urban planning, infrastructure management, and environmental monitoring.
"The integration of these technologies is not just enhancing data accuracy but also expanding the scope of NMAs' capabilities in supporting complex decision-making processes," it said.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

