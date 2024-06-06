Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IMF says ECB interest rate cut 'appropriate,' Fed should stay cautious

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack also told a regular news briefing that the US economy needs to slow in 2024 and the Fed should remain cautious in cutting rates

IMF, International monetary fund

IMF, International monetary fund (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article


The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that the European Central Bank's rate cut is "appropriate" given declining inflation in the euro area, but that both ECB and Federal Reserve policy makers should maintain a data-dependent approach.
 
IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack also told a regular news briefing that the U.S. economy needs to slow in 2024 and the Fed should remain cautious in cutting rates.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The ECB on Thursday cut interest rates for the first time in five years, joining the central banks of Canada, Sweden and Switzerland in starting to unwind some of the steepest rate hikes used to tame a post-pandemic inflation surge. But it kept investors in the dark about its next move.

"Like in the U.S., we have seen significant progress in reducing inflation in Europe. We assess that ECB policy is appropriate," Kozack said, adding that the IMF previously recommended ECB cuts starting in June.
 
"But it's also important for the ECB to maintain its data dependent approach and its meeting by meeting approach," she added.
Kozack said the U.S. economy has proven "remarkably resilient" in the face of tight monetary policy and economic shocks, with strong domestic demand despite slower first quarter GDP data.
 
"Inflation data for the first quarter has been overall higher than we would like to see in the US. And it's a reminder that there are going to be bumps on the road as the US strives to bring inflation back to target," Kozack said. "This also reinforces the need for the Fed to be cautious and data dependent on deciding policy in the in the coming months." 
Topics : ECB Euro zone Interest rate cut European Central Bank IMF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon