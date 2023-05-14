close

Musk marks TikTok as 'extremely destructive' after finding ill effects

Billionaire Elon Musk has expressed his concern over the ill effects of the social media platform 'TikTok' on certain age groups

Elon Musk

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 6:32 AM IST
Billionaire Elon Musk has expressed his concern over the ill effects of the social media platform 'TikTok' on certain age groups.

Musk took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to share a finding which mentions about ill-effects of the video-making platform 'TikTok'.

Elon dropped a picture featuring a research synopsis about the researchers who created accounts of fictitious 13-year-old users and later their feeds got flooded with clips about eating disorders, body image, self-harm and suicide. Musk captioned it as, "Extremely destructive if accurate."

 

Earlier on Friday billionaire announced Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO after thinking about stepping down as a CEO of Twitter within six weeks.

Musk who bought Twitter for USD 44 billion last year will continue to retain a firm grip on the company and will focus on product design and new technology.

Linda will primarily focus on business operations.

As Twitter's owner, he has put his stamp on it by eliminating more than 75 per cent of its 7,500 employees, installing his own leaders and changing the service's features and strategy. He also took Twitter private, which means he does not have to disclose corporate information to the public.

The outgoing CEO recently announced adding another update to Twitter allowing its verified users to have early access to encrypted messaging service.

The update is currently available only for verified users.

Back in December, Musk said he would step aside as Twitter's CEO once he found "someone foolish enough" to take over the role. Musk recently officially renamed the company "X Corp." as the parent of Twitter, reported Variety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk TikTok

First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:32 AM IST

