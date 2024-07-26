In a 1st, US, Canada intercept China-Russia joint patrol jets near Alaska

Two Russian TU-95 Bear aircraft and as many Chinese H-6 bombers conducted the aerial patrol. (Photo: X@thenewarea51)

In a first such instance, Russian and Chinese jets conducted a joint patrol near the United States’ Alaska region.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), which includes US and Canadian air forces, has confirmed that it intercepted two Russian TU-95 Bear aircraft and as many Chinese H-6 bombers. The Norad fleet which intercepted the joint patrol included US F16 and F35 fighter jets, Canadian CF18 fighter jets, and support aircraft. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A statement from Norad maintained that the bombers remained in international airspace in Alaska’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) and were ‘not seen as a threat’. The nuclear-capable patrolling jets did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace, it added.

Nothing to do with regional situations: China

Meanwhile, China has said the Chinese and Russian Air Forces organised a “joint strategic aerial patrol in the relevant airspace of the Bering Sea” as part of an existing annual cooperation plan between the two militaries. Notably, the narrow Bering Strait separates eastern Russia from Alaska.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China’s Defence Ministry, said, “This action is not aimed at third parties, it is in line with relevant international laws and international practices and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situations.”

China’s Defence Ministry also stated that this is the eighth such exercise conducted by the militaries of the two countries since 2019. In a similar vein, Russia has said that the exercise was part of the 2024 military cooperation plan and “not directed against third countries.”

Geopolitical readings

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their strategic partnership. While China has grown belligerent riding on its economic and defence prowess, the Kremlin has also been projecting strength in the wake of NATO nations trying to isolate Russia.

Some experts are also linking the incident to the US presidential election. Asked if the interception was an example of Russia and China ‘testing’ the US in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN that Russia and China “are always testing us”.

What is Norad?



Norad is a bi-national command between the United States and Canada. It employs a defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft in seamless interoperability to detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions. Norad remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America.